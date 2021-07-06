3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 341.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 75,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,562. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.34. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.64.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

