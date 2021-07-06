400,000 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $14,274,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

ACQRU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

