400,000 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

OTCMKTS:TZPSU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,396. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

