$456.57 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $456.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.64 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $453.21 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.73.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

