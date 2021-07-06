$46.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce $46.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

