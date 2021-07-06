47,098 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

