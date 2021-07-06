$485.51 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post sales of $485.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.80 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $541.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.31. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $543.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

