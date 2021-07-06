$5.58 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce $5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.06. 1,287,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,215. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $375.14 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

