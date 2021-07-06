500,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

