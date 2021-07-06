50,449 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Radian Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Radian Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 742,433 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

