$52.93 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $52.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

