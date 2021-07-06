$551.77 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $551.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.40 million to $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.47. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

