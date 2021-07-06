5,914 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kadant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kadant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KAI opened at $177.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

