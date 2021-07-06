5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.93. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 50,116 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$238.56 million and a PE ratio of 83.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.19.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Insiders have bought a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last quarter.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

