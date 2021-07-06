5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.93. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 50,116 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.
The firm has a market cap of C$238.56 million and a PE ratio of 83.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.19.
In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Insiders have bought a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last quarter.
About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
