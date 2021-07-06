$6.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the highest is $6.52 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

