600,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 3.41% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVFA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

