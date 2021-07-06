605,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,542. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

