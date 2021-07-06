605,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,542. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
