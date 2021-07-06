61,264 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $17,356,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $3,622,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $5,043,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.