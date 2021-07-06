625,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,094,000. Dell Technologies makes up 1.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

