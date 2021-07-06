$648.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post sales of $648.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.10 million to $705.34 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $953.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $550.09 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

