715,354 Shares in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 715,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.55% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $895,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ADN opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.