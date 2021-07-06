$723.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $723.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.70 million and the lowest is $714.52 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $407.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $277.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.82.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

