$74.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $74.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 392.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $318.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

