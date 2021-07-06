7,561,214 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,561,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.48% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.