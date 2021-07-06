76,950 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 443,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grifols by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.