$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $82.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $69.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $358.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.18. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

