8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $412,748.48 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $412,748.48 and $118,889.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

