$9.48 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce $9.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $61.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.10. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.