ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.84% of ABB worth $553,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 7.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ABB by 8.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

