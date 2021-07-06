Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.42. 91,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,719. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

