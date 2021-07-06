Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. 61,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

