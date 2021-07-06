Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 58.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,882,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $317.02 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.24.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

