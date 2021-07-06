Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,084,261 shares of company stock valued at $635,242,017 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
