Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,084,261 shares of company stock valued at $635,242,017 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.