ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.