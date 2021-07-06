Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.41. 37,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,555. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $305.17. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

