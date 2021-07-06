Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.22% of Accenture worth $383,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.54. 45,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,555. The company has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $305.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

