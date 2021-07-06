AceD (ACED) Market Cap Achieves $40,528.22

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $40,528.22 and approximately $2,393.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

