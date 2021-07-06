ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 998.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

