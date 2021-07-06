ACoconut Price Reaches $0.25 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $670,396.39 and approximately $4,582.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

