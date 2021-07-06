Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $918.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the lowest is $894.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AYI shares. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

AYI stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.