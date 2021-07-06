Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT):

6/25/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

6/23/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ADPT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $151,831.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,674 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

