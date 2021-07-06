AdEx Network Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $43.29 million and $4.99 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,172,610 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,134 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

