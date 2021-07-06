Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Adient by 2,292.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adient by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

