Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,129 ($40.88). The company had a trading volume of 100,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,234 ($29.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,258 ($42.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,837.18. The firm has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.