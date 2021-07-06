adToken (ADT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $748.00

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $536,046.91 and $748.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

