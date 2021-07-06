AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of AdvanSix worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $828.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

