Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.90% from the company’s previous close.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,613. The firm has a market cap of $432.51 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,579,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

