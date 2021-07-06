Aeron 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $85,432.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,235.09 and approximately $85,432.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.