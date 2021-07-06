AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

