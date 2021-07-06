Aeternity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.65 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00109070 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040339 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,524,508 coins and its circulating supply is 339,703,564 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

